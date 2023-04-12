Around the NFL

Ecstatic after extension, Jeffery Simmons says he'd like to spend career with Titans

Published: Apr 12, 2023 at 05:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

After Jeffery Simmons received a deserved and lucrative contract extension last week, the Titans' commitment to him was not lost on him.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday, the defensive tackle expressed both gratitude and loyalty to the franchise that ignored health concerns when it selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft. Tennessee's investment -- seen as a relative risk at the time -- has paid off tremendously, and Simmons is more than willing to reciprocate for the next half-decade, if not longer.

"I never picture myself wearing another color than two-tone blue, other than a gold jacket," Simmons said, via the team's official site. "This is a great day. I hope I retire here, and I hope I can make this franchise happy."

Related Links

Simmons has certainly made Tennessee happy to this point in his career. In his last two seasons, Simmons has recorded 16 combined sacks, 108 tackles and 21 tackles for loss. He's become a game-wrecking defender and undoubtedly earned his two Pro Bowl trips and pair of second-team All-Pro selections.

Simmons' road began with a torn ACL suffered while training ahead of the 2019 draft, sending him down draft boards that previously had him listed as a surefire top 10 pick. By the time Tennessee's pick arrived, the Titans were happy to see the Mississippi State standout was still available, and scooped him up at 19th overall.

It's not the only time Simmons has been forced to battle through pain. Just this season, Simmons played through an ankle issue that caused him to miss two games. Simmons disclosed Wednesday he underwent a "clean-up" on the ankle during the offseason.

"I feel fine right now," Simmons said. "I think the main thing is keep getting the ankle better right now."

Simmons' payday might have come as a surprise, as his name doesn't immediately come to mind when considering the top interior defenders. But make no mistake: Those who pay close attention know very well just how effective Simmons has become.

Tennessee was happy to pay him for his contributions and his bright future. If his career continues down this path, he just might end up retiring a Titan.

Related Content

news

Bailey Zappe will 'take full advantage' of any opportunity to become Patriots' QB1

As uncertainty seems to grow regarding whether Mac Jones will be the Patriots' starting QB in 2023, Bailey Zappe said he'll "take full advantage" of any opportunity he gets.

news

Browns DT Perrion Winfrey arrested for misdemeanor assault in Texas

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas. Winfrey allegedly caused "bodily injury" to a woman whom he is dating by grabbing her with his hand, according to Harris County court documents.

news

Shane Steichen dismisses claims Colts are vying for Lamar Jackson, says they remain focused on draft

Speaking Wednesday, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said that the Colts are focusing solely on the draft and quarterbacks they can acquire through that avenue, instead of looking at superstars such as Lamar Jackson.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Grady Jarrett expects Falcons to be 'really strong defensive team' in 2023

Have the Falcons solved the defensive issues that have lingered for years? Their offseason additions have longtime stalwart Grady Jarrett believing a turnaround could be swift.

news

DeMeco Ryans: Texans not looking for franchise 'savior' with No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, but new coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't want that selection carrying the bulk of the expectations. Speaking Tuesday, Ryans said any expectations must be tempered to succeed.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones on reworked contract: 'I didn't want to be greedy'

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says he "didn't want to be greedy" in his reworked contract this offseason.

news

Packers president Mark Murphy remains mum on potential Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets: 'I can't really get into that'

Mark Murphy remains mum on the potential Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets, but the Packers did disclose that two sides remain talking.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants 'to do what's best for' DeAndre Hopkins, team 'at the same time'

When asked Tuesday if he expected wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to be at voluntary workouts, new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon simply said, "We'll see."

news

Buccaneers LB Devin White recently requested trade; team does not intend to move him

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that linebacker Devin White recently requested a trade, per a source informed of the situation. Pelissero added that the Bucs don't intend to trade the linebacker.

news

Lions trading CB Jeff Okudah to Falcons for 2023 fifth-round pick

The Atlanta Falcons are acquiring former first-round cornerback Jeff Okudah from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE