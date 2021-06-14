Roundup: Eagles sign former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

Tight end Jonnu Smith potentially sustained a hamstring injury at Monday's practice. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Smith "came up lame later in practice" and it appeared to be a left hamstring ailment. Smith spent the remainder of the session with training Jim Whelan and then continued stretching the area out.

The New York Jets and wide receiver Jamison Crowder have finalized a renegotiated contract with plans to keep Crowder on the team for the 2021 season, Rapoport reported via a source. Crowder will be a free agent following the upcoming season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting a number of tryout players, including former Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell along with cornerbacks Simenon Thomas and KeiVarae Russell and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins﻿.

Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson is not at minicamp due to a positive COVID-19 test, head coach Urban Meyer told reporters Monday. Chaisson will be held out of minicamp and recently attended Denver Broncos Von Miller's pass-rushing summit this past weekend, Rapoport reported. Rapoport reported further that Miller's pass-rushing summit had COVID-19 protocols in place as set by the state of Nevada with participants required to be vaccinated or have a negative PCR test prior to the event. Several who attended have since tested negative during required team testing since returning.

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence﻿, who has dealt with a tight hamstring, says his hamstring is "doing great." Meyer said Lawrence's light workload at practices is a precaution and that "he could actually play a game if he needed to."