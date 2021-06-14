Roundup: Eagles sign former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

Though the Philadelphia Eagles already have themselves a veteran backup in Joe Flacco behind upstart second-year QB Jalen Hurts, they've added some more experience to the fold.
The Eagles have signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, the team announced Monday morning.
Across three seasons with the 49ers, Mullens played in 19 games with 16 starts filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and produced a 5-11 record as a starter. Mullens can sling it and averages 248.1 yards per game, but as his 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year attest (and 25 TDs to 22 INTs for his career), he can be his own worst enemy.
But he gives his team a chance off the bench and as Eagles rookie head coach Nick Sirianni has made it known he wants competition, Mullens' addition will do that.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:
- New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (hand) is participating in team mandatory minicamp. However, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, seeking a new contract, is a holdout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Tight end Jonnu Smith potentially sustained a hamstring injury at Monday's practice. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Smith "came up lame later in practice" and it appeared to be a left hamstring ailment. Smith spent the remainder of the session with training Jim Whelan and then continued stretching the area out.
- The New York Jets and wide receiver Jamison Crowder have finalized a renegotiated contract with plans to keep Crowder on the team for the 2021 season, Rapoport reported via a source. Crowder will be a free agent following the upcoming season.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting a number of tryout players, including former Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell along with cornerbacks Simenon Thomas and KeiVarae Russell and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins.
Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson is not at minicamp due to a positive COVID-19 test, head coach Urban Meyer told reporters Monday. Chaisson will be held out of minicamp and recently attended Denver Broncos Von Miller's pass-rushing summit this past weekend, Rapoport reported. Rapoport reported further that Miller's pass-rushing summit had COVID-19 protocols in place as set by the state of Nevada with participants required to be vaccinated or have a negative PCR test prior to the event. Several who attended have since tested negative during required team testing since returning.
No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who has dealt with a tight hamstring, says his hamstring is "doing great." Meyer said Lawrence's light workload at practices is a precaution and that "he could actually play a game if he needed to."
- The Denver Broncos are trying out former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Miami Dolphins signed former Ravens and Patriots offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and waived OL Timon Parris. The 2017 fifth-rounder appeared in 12 games (eight starts) for New England in 2020.
- The Minnesota Vikings and Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter agreed to a restructured contract, Rapoport reported.
- The Seattle Seahawks on Monday announced the signing of defensive back Will Sunderland.
- The Kansas City Chiefs signed offensive lineman Wyatt Miller.
- The Chicago Bears waived tight end Darion Clark.
- The Houston Texans signed long snapper Mitchell Fraboni. The former Arizona State special teamer went undrafted in 2018.
- The San Francisco 49ers announced the following personnel promotions: Tariq Ahmad, Director of College Scouting; Richard Buffum Manager, Football Administration; Ran Carthon, Director of Player Personnel; Salli Clavelle, Area Scout; Jeff Diamond, Manager, Salary Cap; Fred Gammage III, Pro Scout; RJ Gillen, Director of Pro Personnel; Thomas Tupa, Pro Scout; Ethan Waugh, Vice President of Player Personnel. The club also hired Hayden Frey and Jessi Seumalo as scouting assistants.