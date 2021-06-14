Cam Newton (hand) back at practices for Patriots mandatory minicamp

﻿Cam Newton﻿ banged his hand on a helmet 10 days ago, but the injury won't keep the New England Patriots QB out of mandatory minicamp this week.

Coach Bill Belichick said Newton is expected to be on the practice field when minicamp kicks off.

"Yeah. He practiced last week, I expect him this week, too," Belichick said Monday.

Newton hit his hand on a helmet during an OTA practice on June 4. The quarterback suffered a slight bone bruise on his throwing hand, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and it wasn't considered a serious issue. Newton's swift return to the practice field underscores the club isn't concerned about the injury lingering.

Belichick noted Thursday that Newton wouldn't participate in that day's practice. The QB did return to end last week's workouts on Friday, building up to mandatory minicamp.

Newton getting back to practice -- reportedly for his normal workload -- gives the Pats a chance to see the incumbent starter lead team workouts ahead of first-round rookie Mac Jones and backups Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.