Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will play through discomfort and pain in Super Bowl LVII 

Published: Feb 12, 2023 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Jalen Hurts has received countless questions about his chest and shoulder all week ahead of Super Bowl LVII, answering them thoughtfully and honestly. Yes, he's feeling better. But no, he's not 100 percent.

The Eagles star will battle through it.

Related Links

After speaking with the Eagles medical staff led by head athletic trainer Tom Hunkele and Dr. Arsh Dhanota on Monday at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, they shed some light on why Hurts is still feeling the injury and why there simply hasn't been enough time to shed the discomfort.

"I'm getting there," Hurts has said to reporters on more than one occasion. "I've made it clear this whole time it's something I'm dealing with."

So what is it?

There is a ligament that connects the clavicle to the sternum, and that joint is what Hurts injured. It's called the sternoclavicular joint, and it connects the two bones at the base of one's Adam's apple.

When Bears edge rusher Trevis Gipson fell on him on a frozen field in Chicago on Dec. 18, Hurts' shoulder hit the turf and his chest compressed like an accordion. That forced the ligaments to strain and caused the SC joint sprain.

Hurts somehow finished the game.

The prescription was rest and rehab to not only build up the functionality but allow the discomfort to subside. Hurts missed Week 16 (right shoulder) and began throwing again late in the week ahead of Philadelphia's Week 17 game.

Hurts pushed to be available, but knowing the showdown that loomed against the Giants in Week 18 and that he would still be somewhat limited, the team decided to hold him back.

In Week 18, he returned for a gritty win over the Giants to clinch the top seed and a bye.

Despite that bye, Hurts still hasn't had the full time required to allow his injury to completely heal. And in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers, he felt every throw.

Hurts will play today against the Chiefs and that's no issue -- he was not listed on the Eagles' injury report. There are no breaks and no surgery is coming. But only the rest of the offseason will allow him back to full health.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Texans hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator

Houston Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

news

Cardinals' HC search could be waiting for DC Jonathan Gannon; Colts view Shane Steichen as a strong candidate

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts won't conclude their head coaching search until after Super Bowl LVII, and several coaches in today's game are candidates for major jobs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Vic Fangio quietly signed contract with Eagles to help prepare them for Super Bowl; Fangio will join Dolphins after game

Vic Fangio, the soon-to-be Dolphins defensive coordinator, quietly signed a two-week contract with the Eagles to assist their coaching staff as they prepare to face the Chiefs. When his contract expires after the game, Fangio will officially join the Miami coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Chiefs athletic trainer Julie Frymyer: Patrick Mahomes' third-down scramble the only highlight I wanted

After Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked around the clock to return from a high ankle sprain to win the AFC Championship, Chiefs athletic trainer Julie Frymyer received a shout out for her contribution, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE