After 16-sack season, Eagles LB Haason Reddick says 'there's still more levels' for him to 'tap into'

Published: Jun 19, 2023 at 07:53 PM
Christian Gonzales

Haason Reddick had a remarkable season with the Philadelphia Eagles and is eager to achieve even more in the upcoming season.

As Reddick enters his second year with Philadelphia, Reddick plans to build on his previous success and help lead the Eagles to another Super Bowl appearance in 2023.

"I'm in great shape," Reddick said this past weekend at his fifth annual youth camp, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. "As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there's still more levels for me to tap into. I'm extremely excited and looking to build on another great year. I want to continue to progress on what I did and what the team did last year."

Last season was a career year for Reddick. After playing only one season in Carolina, Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million contract to return to his Philly roots. The 28-year-old linebacker finished his first season in Philly with career highs in sacks (16), QB hits (26) and forced fumbles (five). That led the Temple product to earn his first Pro Bowl honor.

Although Philadelphia didn't win the Super Bowl, the defensive unit had a historic run. With Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Reddick and other contributors, the Eagles finished the 2022 season, including playoffs, with 78 sacks. Philadelphia was just five sacks shy of breaking the single-season record for most recorded by a defense (82) in the Super Bowl era.

With Hargrave going to San Francisco and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon taking the head coaching job in Arizona, the defensive unit's success from 2022 to 2023 could be tough to repeat. Philadelphia drafted two defensive rookies in Round 1 by selecting defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith. Despite changes in the front line and coordinators, Reddick believes Philadelphia could still reach its goals.

"We know our ultimate goals," he said. "But it starts with us striving for constant success."

Reddick and Co. will look to continue to build steps of success in July at training camp.

