After 16-sack season, Eagles LB Haason Reddick says 'there's still more levels' for him to 'tap into'

Last season was a career year for Reddick. After playing only one season in Carolina, Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million contract to return to his Philly roots. The 28-year-old linebacker finished his first season in Philly with career highs in sacks (16), QB hits (26) and forced fumbles (five). That led the Temple product to earn his first Pro Bowl honor.

Although Philadelphia didn't win the Super Bowl, the defensive unit had a historic run. With Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Reddick and other contributors, the Eagles finished the 2022 season, including playoffs, with 78 sacks. Philadelphia was just five sacks shy of breaking the single-season record for most recorded by a defense (82) in the Super Bowl era.

With Hargrave going to San Francisco and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon taking the head coaching job in Arizona, the defensive unit's success from 2022 to 2023 could be tough to repeat. Philadelphia drafted two defensive rookies in Round 1 by selecting defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith. Despite changes in the front line and coordinators, Reddick believes Philadelphia could still reach its goals.

"We know our ultimate goals," he said. "But it starts with us striving for constant success."