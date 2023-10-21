Around the NFL

Eagles elevating WR Julio Jones to active roster for Sunday night matchup with Dolphins

Published: Oct 21, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating wide receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.

The Eagles had signed Jones on Tuesday, with the expectation being that the veteran wide receiver would start out on the practice squad, with a promotion to an active roster spot once he got his feet wet, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time.

Head coach Nick Sirianni had said this week that Jones "looked good" during practice but still advised that he and his team wanted to be smart about when they elevated the wideout, understanding that it could be better to ease him into things considering the new offense he has to learn and him not playing yet this year.

"Julio, you're going to be tempted to want to put him in because he's a phenomenal player that's done a lot in this league. We are going to have to make sure that we're not putting him in danger," Sirianni said Friday, via the team transcript. "Doing what we need to do to help us win the game and doing what he needs to do to help us win the game, and also being smart with his rep count just because of elevated risk of injury if you put him in for too much."

Related Links

Evidently, Sirianni liked what he saw from Jones enough to take the plunge, and the 34-year-old is now set to be available as a target for Jalen Hurts on Sunday night, officially marking the start of his 13th season in the league.

With Quez Watkins currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, there are available touches for Jones coming in, especially if he can perform anything like how he looked earlier in his career.

Jones played the majority of his first dozen NFL seasons with the Falcons, collecting seven Pro Bowl nods over a decade in Atlanta and leading the league in receiving yards twice. As of now, Jones sits at No. 16 in career receiving yards, having amassed 13,629 yards in his time as a pro. He needs just 148 more yards to move up the list.

Injuries started to get in the way in recent seasons, and over his last three years, Jones has appeared in just 29 games. He was traded to the Titans in 2021 and then spent 2022 catching passes from Tom Brady in the QB's final season in Tampa Bay. Jones remained unsigned in 2023 until this week, and will now have a chance to chase his first Lombardi with the Eagles, starting with a Philly debut in prime time.

The Dolphins and Eagles kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder fracture) ruled out against Vikings; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) questionable

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Vikings while running back Christian McCaffrey is officially questionable, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday. 
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers activate WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), place TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been activated off of injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 7 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers announced Saturday. The Steelers also placed tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on injured reserve.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas 

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Brian Hoyer will be starting under center for Las Vegas. 
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bears QB Justin Fields will be sidelined due to a right thumb injury and undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ will start for the Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions need RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) to take bulk of work vs. Ravens

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs is "gonna be a go" after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.