Eagles elevating WR Julio Jones to active roster for Sunday night matchup with Dolphins

Head coach Nick Sirianni had said this week that Jones "looked good" during practice but still advised that he and his team wanted to be smart about when they elevated the wideout, understanding that it could be better to ease him into things considering the new offense he has to learn and him not playing yet this year.

"Julio, you're going to be tempted to want to put him in because he's a phenomenal player that's done a lot in this league. We are going to have to make sure that we're not putting him in danger," Sirianni said Friday, via the team transcript. "Doing what we need to do to help us win the game and doing what he needs to do to help us win the game, and also being smart with his rep count just because of elevated risk of injury if you put him in for too much."