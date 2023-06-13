Eagles' Darius Slay details 'cordial' Matt Patricia reunion: 'It's another day at the office'

Asked during a charity golf outing for former Lions teammate Calvin Johnson in Detroit about the relationship, Slay said things have been "cordial."

"It's another day at the office," Slay said Monday, via Jenna Malinowski of the Detroit Free Press. "We both got the same goal, just going out there to compete and win a championship, so that's the main focus."

When Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced the club would add Patricia to his staff, the coach indicated he'd spoken to Slay and Patricia about their situation, noting, "I know that it'll be a good working relationship for us."