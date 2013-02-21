Dwayne Bowe, Joe Flacco, Darrelle Revis head combine gossip

1) The latest free-agent talent with some alleged "baggage." We've already heard it start. Like clockwork, it happens every year. A player is about to hit the free-agent market, and possible suitors are jockeying for position. They want his value low. Take receiver Dwayne Bowe. The whispers already have begun about him being a risk, though he wasn't too risky for the Kansas City Chiefs to franchise last year. Or consider New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib, who put in extra work to fit into the Pats' defensive backfield. Now it comes out that he really didn't work? Hmmmm. Be skeptical. Consider when and why this "news" is coming out.