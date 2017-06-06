Drew Brees' legendary accuracy tested with trick shots

If you're in the market for some squeaky clean sports-bro fun, look no further than the Dude Perfect trick-shot guys. And who's a better match of the Dude Perfect sensibilities than Saints quarterback Drew Brees?
This week, the inevitable became reality when Brees got together with the boys in New Orleans. The results were both impressive and inventive, though, per usual, I couldn't shake the persistent thought as I watched the video: "How many takes are they doing?"
No matter. Everyone seems to be in good spirits and many bro-hugs were had. And Brees, with his legendary accuracy and ball-placement abilities, is the perfect fit for this type of skills showcase.
Saints coach Sean Payton shows up a couple of times, including one segment in which he fails a blind taste test of his favorite sideline chewing gum, Juicy Fruit. It must be said that the Dude Perfect guys did him Dude Dirty in that instance, offering the venerable coach three pieces of the same gum.
This also happened.