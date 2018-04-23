Draft buzz: Bills unlikely to trade for Giants' No. 2 pick

Performing without a brace, Sweat put on a show at the Combine in February, leading one scout to describe his workout as "freakish." It's worth noting, per Rapoport, that Sweat did not practice every day in college, a schedule that would be a concern if it carries over to the pro ranks. The Giants are a team to watch, as their team doctor performed Sweat's surgery. In addition to New York, the FSU star has visited the Saints, Redskins and Titans.