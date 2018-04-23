Patriots host Lamar Jackson, 'impressed' with Louisville QB

The New England Patriots have done their due diligence on the most dynamic quarterback in this week's draft.

The Patriots hosted Lamar Jackson on a Top 30 pre-draft visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the meeting.

The visit took place two weeks ago and left New England brass "intrigued and impressed" with Jackson, per Rapoport.

The news further connects the Patriots to quarterbacks expected to go in the first round. Meeting with a player like Jackson, who has questions about his fit in the NFL, shouldn't come as a surprise from the ultra-prepared Bill Belichick.

The Pats bringing in the Heisman Trophy winner, however, continues to confirm that Jackson should make it five quarterbacks going in the first round on Thursday night. There's even a good chance that none of the top five signal callers -- in alphabetical order: Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen -- fall to the Patriots at No. 23.

With teams possibly desiring quarterbacks outside the top 10 currently sitting at No. 11 (Miami), No. 12 (Buffalo), No. 15 (Arizona), No. 16 (Baltimore), No. 17 (L.A. Chargers) and No. 22 (Buffalo again), it's likely we could see a run on QBs before New England makes its first pick.

With two first-round selections and two second-rounders at his disposal, Belichick has ammo to jump up on Thursday night to secure his quarterback of the future, if he so desires.

With Tom Brady's future legitimately in question for the first time this millennium, the Patriots doing their due diligence on QBs isn't a surprise. It also won't come as a shock if Belichick ultimately uses a run on first-round quarterbacks to let higher-graded position players fall into his lap.