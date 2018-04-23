Buccaneers will have parrot help announce Day 3 pick

Zsa Zsa, you're on the clock.

The NFL announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a parrot reveal a Day 3 selection from the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium.

Whereas the Buccaneers typically feature a remote-controlled parrot perched on the ship and engaging with fans, the draft called for the real thing. Zsa Zsa, a Catalina Macaw who hails from the Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary, will relay a Bucs selection to an announcer on Saturday.

The bird's involvement is just one of many creative initiatives being taken throughout the league for Day 3 selections. The 49ers will have Ron Howard, Chewbacca, stormtroopers and R2-D2 announce picks at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco, in addition to the SFPAL'S 49ers prep flag football team. The Vikings will feature members of the 2018 U.S. men's Olympic curling team, which became the country's first ever to win gold, at the St. Paul Curling Club in Minnesota.

Last year, an orangutan aided in the Colts announcing their fourth-round selection of offensive lineman Zach Banner.