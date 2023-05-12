Around the NFL

Doug Pederson relishing Jags' 'opportunity' with two London games, happy facing Bills away from Buffalo

Published: May 12, 2023 at 08:26 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Jaguars' surprising run to the top of the AFC South in 2022 netted them a slew of prime-time games this season, but the most notable wrinkle in Jacksonville's schedule ended up being a London double-dip.

Head coach Doug Pederson spoke Thursday about the opportunity to become the NFL's first team to play two London games in one season.

"It's a great opportunity for our organization," Pederson said on NFL Network's Schedule Release '23. "As you know, our owner Shad Khan really enjoys Europe and London. We have a great fan base over there. It's good for our team. It's good for our team to showcase themselves in the UK. We're excited."

Related Links

The Jaguars have cultivated a budding fan base by playing in London more than anyone else since the NFL International Series launched in 2007. The club's Week 4 tilt against the Falcons at Wembley Stadium will be Jacksonville's 10th-ever game in the city, and Pederson and Co. will extend their trip by another week to square off against the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seven days later.

While Atlanta will pose an important matchup to round out the Jags' first quarter of the season -- and Jacksonville will need to win both London games to nudge its current 4-5 record on British soil above .500 -- an intraconference affair with the Bills will take on extra importance as the squad attempts to prove last year wasn't simply a flash in the pan.

"We know Buffalo is tough," Pederson said. "They're one of the top AFC teams, and somebody that we look to. If we're gonna get to where we want to get to, Buffalo is one of those teams that we have to compete against."

Pederson also admitted that there's an added benefit to how the schedule laid things out.

"I'd rather play Buffalo in London than maybe in Buffalo at the end of the season," he said. "We're excited about this trip."

Perhaps catching the three-time reigning AFC East champions at Jacksonville's home away from home instead of icy Buffalo with Bills Mafia in full force will give the Jaguars the edge they need to show they have staying power.

With back-to-back international games as well as three prime-time showdowns on the slate, the 2023 Jaguars are suddenly back in the spotlight. They'll have their chance to make a statement to a national audience one way or the other.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady working toward acquiring minority stake in Raiders

Tom Brady is working toward a deal to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dan Campbell: Lions embracing opportunity vs. Chiefs to start 2023 season

During an appearance on "Good Morning Football" on Friday morning, Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed the excitement his team has in facing the Chiefs to kick off the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks uncertain when Jamal Adams will be ready to return to field

Seahawks GM John Schneider on Thursday said that while Jamal Adams is "doing well," the team is uncertain when the star safety will return to football activities after a serious quad injury last season.

news

Sean McVay: Rams' Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford will have 'edge to them' in 2023

Rams head coach Sean McVay believes the all-star trio of Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford will come back with something to prove in 2023.

news

NFL teams get creative for 2023 schedule release

Are you ready? Teams around the NFL showed their creativity for Thursday's grand unveiling of the 2023 schedule.

news

2023 NFL schedule release: Cowboys-Giants, Lions-Chiefs, Bills-Jets highlight Week 1

The 2023 NFL schedule is set. We're on to Week 1. Let's take a quick glance at all 16 Week 1 matchups, starting with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs raising their latest banner against the Lions.

news

2023 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team opponents

The NFL announced team-by-team opponents and select prime-time games for the 2023 preseason on Thursday.

news

2023 NFL schedule release: Tripleheaders highlight Thanksgiving, Christmas Day slates

The 2023 regular-season schedule features a Thanksgiving and Christmas Day tripleheader.

news

Jets sign ex-Seahawks DL Al Woods

The New York Jets have signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Al Woods, the team announced Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More