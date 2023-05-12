Doug Pederson relishing Jags' 'opportunity' with two London games, happy facing Bills away from Buffalo

The Jaguars have cultivated a budding fan base by playing in London more than anyone else since the NFL International Series launched in 2007. The club's Week 4 tilt against the Falcons at Wembley Stadium will be Jacksonville's 10th-ever game in the city, and Pederson and Co. will extend their trip by another week to square off against the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seven days later.

While Atlanta will pose an important matchup to round out the Jags' first quarter of the season -- and Jacksonville will need to win both London games to nudge its current 4-5 record on British soil above .500 -- an intraconference affair with the Bills will take on extra importance as the squad attempts to prove last year wasn't simply a flash in the pan.

"We know Buffalo is tough," Pederson said. "They're one of the top AFC teams, and somebody that we look to. If we're gonna get to where we want to get to, Buffalo is one of those teams that we have to compete against."

Pederson also admitted that there's an added benefit to how the schedule laid things out.

"I'd rather play Buffalo in London than maybe in Buffalo at the end of the season," he said. "We're excited about this trip."

Perhaps catching the three-time reigning AFC East champions at Jacksonville's home away from home instead of icy Buffalo with Bills Mafia in full force will give the Jaguars the edge they need to show they have staying power.