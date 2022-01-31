Around the NFL

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores among four candidates included in Saints' head coach interviews this week

Published: Jan 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Saints aren't wasting any time finding Sean Payton's replacement, and the list of candidates includes a Super Bowl-winning coach.

New Orleans interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Saints' coaching search continues this week with plans to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Tuesday, current Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Wednesday and current defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on either Wednesday or Thursday, per Rapoport.

Pederson has not coached since the 2020 season, his last in Philadelphia before he and the Eagles agreed to part ways at the conclusion of the campaign. Prior to his departure, Pederson had built up plenty of goodwill in Philadelphia, leading the Eagles to a 13-3 finish in 2017 that included a three-win run through the postseason to the franchise's first Super Bowl triumph. A product of the Andy Reid coaching tree, Pederson endeared himself to Eagles fans who'd never seen their team reach the mountaintop by proving he could pursue (and ultimately win) a title with not one, but two quarterbacks, and lead them through external doubt to football's promised land.

Eventually, though, the magic dissipated, with a nightmarish 2020 season spelling the end of both Pederson's and Carson Wentz's time in Philadelphia. Pederson has spent the last year out of football, but has been a notable name in this hiring cycle, carrying with him a demonstrated ability to direct a football team toward serious Super Bowl contention, provided the talent is adequate.

Flores joined the coaching pool via a surprise firing that appeared to be the product of internal discord more than it was about on-field performance. Flores was seen as an up-and-coming head coach in Miami and led the Dolphins on an impressive in-season turnaround despite constant questions regarding his quarterback situation, nearly reaching the postseason after starting 2021 with a 1-7 record. Flores has been a hot candidate with a bright future throughout much of the cycle.

Glenn and Allen each have history in New Orleans. Glenn just completed his first season as a defensive coordinator in Detroit following five seasons spent working under Allen as the Saints' defensive backs coach. Glenn's ascension to head coach would be rapid, but not entirely surprising, considering this isn't the first head-coaching opening for which he's interviewed in this cycle.

Allen has head coaching experience, serving in the role for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2012-2014. Allen won eight combined games in his first two seasons while guiding a talent-poor Raiders squad before he was fired following an 0-4 start to the 2014 season. He's since worked for the Saints as their defensive coordinator and overseen a steady transformation from one of the league's worst defenses (31st in 2015, 27th in 2016) into one of its best units in recent years, landing in the top seven in total yards allowed per game in each of the last two seasons.

Though they have some significant cap gymnastics to perform to remedy their current salary situation, the Saints are positioned to contend for an NFC South crown in 2022, provided they can address quarterback (the only quarterbacks currently under contract are Payton favorite ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and ﻿Ian Book﻿). With Tom Brady's retirement anticipated, the NFC South appears to be wide open, meaning the Saints are in the market for a coach who can step in and do the job well from day one. Such an opening could be attractive to veteran coaches looking for another shot at leading a team that isn't going to include a massive rebuild.

Related Content

news

Giants coach Brian Daboll embraces developing Daniel Jones: We're trying 'to give him some stability'

Giants' new head football coach Brian Daboll is tasked with rehabbing the career of QB Daniel Jones. In his introductory news conference Monday, Daboll said supporting the 24-year-old signal-caller is priority No. 1.
news

Eric Weddle, retired for two seasons, led Rams in tackles in NFC Championship win over 49ers

The Rams stunningly signed Eric Weddle ahead of their postseason run after injuries to their safety crew left them woefully thin. Equally surprising: He's been a difference-maker in their run to the Super Bowl.
news

Tyrann Mathieu 'hoping' to re-sign with Chiefs: 'I don't have any control over that'

With the Chiefs' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, one critical free agent is star safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿. The 29-year-old said after the game that he hopes to remain in K.C.
news

Vonn Bell, Bengals defense smother Mahomes, Chiefs after hot start: 'We never batted an eye'

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had the Bengals defense on its heels early in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, as the Chiefs raced out to a 21-3 lead and moved the ball at will. Then the halftime bell rang, and the Bengals D shifted into shutdown mode.
news

Matthew Stafford on Rams' Super Bowl run: 'Long time coming'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the year with an 0-3 record in the postseason. He's evened that up at 3-3 in one magical run.
news

What's next for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo after 'a roller coaster' of a season?

Following a gut-wrenching 20-17 loss to the Rams, which ended on a desperation interception, the questions now turn to Jimmy G's future with the Niners.
news

49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt has 'no excuses' for dropped interception in loss to Rams

San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt dropped what could have been a pivotal interception in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Rams on Sunday. Tartt owned up to his mistake after the game.
news

Super Bowl LVI: Rams open as 4-point favorite over Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams opened as a four-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Matthew Stafford and the Rams emerged from a slim halftime deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, sending L.A. to its second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.
news

Bengals' Evan McPherson stays clutch, keeps playoff FG streak alive in AFC title game win vs. Chiefs

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson once again stole the show on Sunday with a perfect outing to send Cincy to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs offense stall in loss to Bengals: 'When you're up 21-3 in a game, you can't lose it'

On its first five second-half drives, Kansas City totaled 34 yards and just two first downs with a Patrick Mahomes interception. The struggles opened the door for the Cincinnati to sprint back into the contest and ultimately win 27-24 in overtime.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW