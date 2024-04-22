Dolphins' Tyreek Hill appreciates Mike McDaniel more after 'he called me out' in loss to Chiefs

Hill knows this is what the Dolphins need to get to the next level, a place he's watched his former teammates dominate for the last two seasons. He'd be part of that operation, too, had he and the Chiefs worked out a deal that made sense for both sides.

Instead, Kansas City sent him to Miami, where Hill received a lucrative contract extension and became a centerpiece of the Dolphins' plans. So far, all that's gotten him is two playoff appearances -- and two first-round exits.

This year might have stung the most. Hill's Dolphins reached the playoffs as a wild-card qualifier, forcing them to travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in frigid temperatures. For a warm-weather team like the Dolphins, the conditions proved fatal: Miami converted just 1 of 12 third downs and finished with fewer than 275 yards of total offense in a 26-7 loss to Kansas City, ending their season in disappointment.

For a second straight year, Hill was forced to watch the Chiefs sprint to a Super Bowl triumph. But unlike the first time around, Hill forced himself to watch his old pals enjoy football's greatest triumph, even if it forced him to reckon with his own decision to leave Kansas City for Miami.

"Yeah, part of me," Hill said when asked if he wondered how his legacy might look had he remained with the Chiefs. "The first year that they went, me and my wife went, we took a trip to Tokyo because it was kind of hard for me. I don't want to look at no game. I don't want to look at none of it. She's like, 'Babe, let's just go to Tokyo. Let's get away from it and let's do our thing.' So we went to Tokyo for the first year. And when they won, I reached out to all the guys. I was like, man, I'm happy for y'all. Proud of y'all.

"The second year, this year when they won, I watched the whole game. I was like, 'y'all, we got to win this thing.' I'm cool now. But the first year it was kind of hard trying to get over that hump of seeing the guys do their thing out there."

Consider it an informative experience. If anything, Hill already arrived in Miami with Super Bowl-winning experience, having taken home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV. It's been a while since he's won one, though, and although he's since proven himself as an elite talent who can make a significant impact regardless of system and supporting cast, he knows the rings matter most when his career is finished.

That's why Hill has one goal -- well, two goals -- on his mind entering 2024.

"2,000 (yards) and also win a Super Bowl," Hill said.