Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer looks to help Dolphins 'get over the hump'

The Dolphins ended last regular season with an 11-6 record, posting the franchise's most wins since 2008 and advancing to the playoffs for the second straight season under head coach Mike McDaniel. However, that was all they would accomplish before losing to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend. Miami hasn't won a playoff game since 2000 and after finishing second behind the Bills in the AFC East, extended its drought of going without a division title to the aforementioned 2008 campaign. Now, Poyer plans to use his skill set to add any support he can for the Dolphins.

Poyer's release came as the Bills were in need of clearing up cap space before free agency began, and he understands that.

"Hindsight 2020, you always look back, and it's a business at the end of the day," Poyer said. "So, I was prepared for the worst and hoping for the best. The worst came, and they ended up releasing me, and it is what it is. It's a business, and we move on in life and in this league. Was I surprised? I mean, yeah, but you look at how they are rebuilding the team and the guys they are letting go, and I was one of those casualties. I have a lot of respect for that coaching staff out there and those players over there, but I've also moved on."

In his career, Poyer has proven to be an asset with over 800 tackles, 54 passes defensed, 24 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. At 32 years old, Poyer has not slowed down, recording over 100 total tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one sack in 2023.

Poyer's familiarity with the Dolphins and his high regard for McDaniel helped him in making his decision to sign with Miami.

"Obviously, I've been in the AFC East for seven years, so I've been able to watch them grow as a football team," Poyer said. "I know quite a few people on that team as well that's helped me with my transition, but just paying attention to Mike. I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and also as a person, too. His story off the field has impacted me and my story in a similar way. So, all that came into play, obviously, I lived in South Florida in the offseason, so that made it easier, but all that came into play when choosing to come down to Miami."