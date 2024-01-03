Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

Week 17 was a disastrous one for the Miami Dolphins.

The calamity was illustrated on Tuesday's episode of Hard Knocks In Season with the Miami Dolphins.

They lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 56-19. They lost a shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed. And they lost Bradley Chubb for the season.

However, they did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.