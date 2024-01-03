Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

Week 17 was a disastrous one for the Miami Dolphins.
The calamity was illustrated on Tuesday's episode of Hard Knocks In Season with the Miami Dolphins.
They lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 56-19. They lost a shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed. And they lost Bradley Chubb for the season.
However, they did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.
"This is a very important moment, because, like, it's very defeating and we have to guard against our team's human nature," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sideline. "Human nature is to say, 'F--- it, I don't care.' Nah dude, let's take this ass whooping and apply it. All we have in front of us is winning the AFC East."
Despite the one-sided and depressing nature of the setback, the message of looking forward wasn't simply one being put forth by Miami's head coach.
Immediately after McDaniel is shown delivering his message to Tagovailoa, Hard Knocks cuts to Tagovailoa hearing the same sentiment from linebacker Duke Shelley.
"We got big one this coming weekend," Shelley tells the QB.
A big one, indeed.
The Dolphins will square off against the Buffalo Bills in the final game of the 2023 regular season on Sunday night with the winner coming away with the AFC East crown.
Miami has already locked up a playoff spot, but a home game awaits in the postseason should it prevail.
Amid the Dolphins' worst setback of the season, McDaniel and Miami made certain to keep their sights set on what still lies ahead.
Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is available to stream on Max until the end of the Dolphins' season.