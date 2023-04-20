Dolphins GM 'trying to do right by' Cedrick Wilson after recent receiver additions: 'Teams have called'

Perhaps Grier isn't actively reaching out to other teams to try to trade Wilson, but his actions suggest at some point this offseason, the Dolphins will move on. Why add Berrios or Anderson to the equation if you're content with the top of your depth chart?

If Wilson's deal didn't include $5 million guaranteed (of the $7 million base salary), he'd likely have already been cut. Given his contract and production last year, it's unlikely a team is offering much by way of a return -- particularly if Miami isn't willing to eat a large chunk of his contract (the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a seventh-round pick swap with the Los Angeles Rams for Allen Robinson by taking on $5 million of the $15.25 million left on the deal).

In three years with the Cowboys, Wilson showed some growth and ability. In 2021, he netted 45 catches for 602 yards and six TDs.