Dolphins GM 'trying to do right by' Cedrick Wilson after recent receiver additions: 'Teams have called'

Published: Apr 20, 2023
Kevin Patra

The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson last offseason to be the No. 2 wideout behind Jaylen Waddle. It never worked out that way.

The Dolphins later traded for Tyreek Hill, bumping Wilson down the depth chart. Then Trent Sherfield eventually leapfrogged him. Wilson caught only 12 passes for 136 yards in 15 games in 2022.

This offseason, Miami added Braxton Berrios and recently signed Chosen Anderson to a deal. The moves, coupled with Wilson's production, have him as a prime trade candidate.

General manager Chris Grier noted on Wednesday that teams have inquired about Wilson's availability.

"We've had teams call and ask about him," Grier said. "We're not shopping him, but teams have called. And especially when we just added Chosen, we've had a couple of teams reach out. He's a really good guy and I'm trying to do right by him because of how he's handled himself on and off the field."

Perhaps Grier isn't actively reaching out to other teams to try to trade Wilson, but his actions suggest at some point this offseason, the Dolphins will move on. Why add Berrios or Anderson to the equation if you're content with the top of your depth chart?

If Wilson's deal didn't include $5 million guaranteed (of the $7 million base salary), he'd likely have already been cut. Given his contract and production last year, it's unlikely a team is offering much by way of a return -- particularly if Miami isn't willing to eat a large chunk of his contract (the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a seventh-round pick swap with the Los Angeles Rams for Allen Robinson by taking on $5 million of the $15.25 million left on the deal).

In three years with the Cowboys, Wilson showed some growth and ability. In 2021, he netted 45 catches for 602 yards and six TDs.

With the draft a week away, Wilson could be a fallback option for teams who remain in need at wideout following what is expected to be a shallow draft at the position.

