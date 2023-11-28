Dolphins expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off Saints practice squad

Jason Pierre-Paul's comeback is already on its second team.
The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening.
Pierre-Paul was signed to the Saints' practice squad on Nov. 16 and recorded two tackles on 17 snaps for New Orleans on Sunday in its loss to the Atlanta Falcons. However, he reverted back to the Saints' practice squad on Monday, making him eligible to be signed by the Dolphins.
Miami will look for the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end to aid in filling the void left by Jaelan Phillips, who was lost for the season after suffering an Achilles tear in Friday's win over the New York Jets.
Pierre-Paul will add Super Bowl and Pro Bowl experience to Vic Fangio's South Beach defense.
The 34-year-old was a 2010 first-round choice of the New York Giants. He played eight seasons in New York, four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and last year with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Saints. Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl apiece with the Giants and Bucs.
Last year, Pierre-Paul signed with the Ravens a couple games into the season and started 13 games, tallying three sacks and 26 tackles.
Now, Pierre-Paul is leaving the Bayou after a short stay and headed to Florida, where he'll look to add some punch to a depleted pass rush for the AFC East's first-place Dolphins.