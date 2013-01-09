Divisional round: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have concluded each of their last five seasons with a winning record. ... Ryan has never lost back-to-back home games in college or the NFL. Because he lost at home in Week 17 of the regular season, a loss Sunday would mark the first time he's lost two in a row on a friendly field. ... Wilson is trying to become just the fifth rookie quarterback in NFL history to advance to a conference championship. He'd be the first rookie to ever play in a Super Bowl, if he made it that far. ... Last week, Wilson became the third rookie QB in NFL history to win a playoff game after trailing at halftime. ... Sherman had eight interceptions (tied for second in NFL), three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during the regular season -- but he didn't record any stats against the Redskins.