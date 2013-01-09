Divisional round: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Packers LT Marshall Newhouse vs. 49ers OLBs Aldon Smith and Ahmad Brooks: The Packers' pass-protection issues were a primary concern throughout a regular season in which they surrendered 51 sacks, second-most in the NFL. The leaky protection prevented Rodgers from fully maximizing the explosiveness of a receiving corps that few opponents can contain otherwise. Newhouse will have the arduous task of protecting Rodgers' blind side against a pair of powerful, dynamic pass rushers off the edge in Smith and Brooks. Smith in particular is an athletic freak, capable of transforming speed into power, which frequently leads to sacks on bull rushes. Newhouse must anchor and hold his ground while also using his lateral quickness to shadow Smith on the corner. Brooks can wreak havoc off the edges, too. Newhouse could be in line for a long day if he doesn't bring his "A" game to Candlestick Park.