Divisional round: Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos

Ray Lewis vs. Peyton Manning: We should appreciate this: Two iconic players facing off for the final time. Lewis, 37, turned back the clock with his team-leading 13 tackles against the Colts. "The Return of Festivus," indeed. Peyton, 36, is still Peyton, even after neck surgery. For Lewis & Co., the emotional wave at Mile High simply won't compare to last Sunday in Baltimore. Right now, Peyton looks like a guy who would win the battle of wits against anyone. And for the record: Manning is 7-2 over his career against the Lewis-led Ravens, having taken each of the last seven matchups (including two in the playoffs).