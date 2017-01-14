Dion Lewis enjoys record-setting night vs. Texans

The Texans were so busy preparing for Tom Brady this week they forgot Dion Lewis was a sleeping giant threatening to turn Saturday's AFC divisional game into a laugher by halftime.
And now watch Dion Lewis ruin Texans special teams coach Larry Izzo's entire year with a 98-yard kickoff return:
History, kids ...
Lewis fumbled away his next kickoff return, tempting Bill Belichick to send his running back to the cornfields with Jonas Gray and Cyrus Jones.
UPDATE: History for Dion! Lewis ran in his third touchdown of the evening in the fourth quarter, becoming the first player in NFL postseason history to have a rushing TD, receiving TD and kick return TD in a single game as the Pats pulled away 34-16.