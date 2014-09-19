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Dion Jordan suspended 4 games for substance abuse

Published: Sep 19, 2014 at 10:00 AM

The Miami Dolphins will have to wait even longer for the return of former first-round pick Dion Jordan.

The NFL announced Friday that Jordan's previously imposed four-game suspension has been lifted, per the terms of the NFL's new drug policy.

However, Jordan has been suspended without pay for the next four games for a new violation of the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

Jordan can rejoin the team on Oct. 20 following the team's Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the pass rusher is in a treatment center while he deals with his four-game suspension, per a source informed of the player's situation.

In July, Jordan was suspended for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Jordan -- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft -- said at the time he had tested positive for banned stimulants.

It's unknown at this time what triggered the failed test that prompted Jordan's new suspension.

"I am currently undergoing treatment to address my situation," Jordan said in a statement released by the team. "I am working hard to become a better man and to make better choices in the future. I am especially looking forward to returning to the team. I also want to thank my family, coach Philbin and the Miami Dolphins organization for their support."

"While we were disappointed to learn of this result, we support Dion for proactively taking steps to voluntarily seek treatment to better himself," Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said in the statement. "We will continue to support and work with him as he takes advantage of all available resources during this time."

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