Did you know Russell Wilson is married to Ciara?

On Sunday, he played through a knee injury and shredded the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, his home away from home. After the game, he flew back to Seattle and, presumably, reunited with his wife, the pop star Ciara.
Did you know that?
Seriously though ... did you know that?
I like to imagine Wilson sitting on a trainer's table with his laptop and typing "Ciara + hot" into Google before sending out this triple threat of social media seduction. By any metric, this is extremely cheesy behavior. But maybe this is their thing. After all, it does go both ways.
Let's just move on.