Dez Bryant, Jordy Nelson among NFC cut candidates

2) Jordy Nelson OR Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers: This is shaping up as an either/or scenario. Green Bay handed receiver Davante Adamsa big extension in December, and it would surprising to see the Packers bring back their top three receivers for more than $35 million. Nelson, who caught 53 passes for 482 yards in his 10th NFL season, might best be used out of the slot at this stage of his career -- but that's where Cobb lines up. Nelson could be open to taking a pay cut, which might be required for either player to return. Of course, Aaron Rodgers' head might explode if the Packers get rid of both Nelson and Cobb.