Davante Adams signs 4-year, $58M Packers extension

The NFL's free-agent market will be missing its headliner at wide receiver this coming offseason.

The Green Bay Packers signed Davante Adams to a four-year contract extension worth $58 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, via a source informed of the situation. Adams will receive $18 million to sign, Rapoport added, with $32 million in the first two years of the deal. The team later confirmed the extension.

Adams' average annual salary of $14.5 million will make him the fourth-highest paid wide receiver, behind Antonio Brown ($17.0 million), DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million) and A.J. Green ($15.0 million).

Overcoming a pair of nasty concussions in a contract year, Adams has distanced himself from veterans Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb as the team's most productive wideout, leading the Packers in targets (117), receptions (74), yards (885) and touchdowns (10).

Even before Aaron Rodgers' October collarbone injury, defenses had begun treating Adams as Green Bay's No. 1 receiver. Coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged that changing of the guard last week, praising the fourth-year wideout as "our best perimeter player."

A master of the double move, Adams can beat top cornerbacks outside the numbers and downfield in addition to functioning as a chain-moving possession receiver and red-zone weapon. After streamlining his body, he's now quicker and more elusive with the ball in his hands as well.

Among receivers with at least 100 targets this season, only Kansas City's Tyreek Hill (130.5) has generated a higher passer rating on throws in his direction than Adams' 120.3, per Pro Football Focus. Despite Rodgers' injury and the two games missed to concussions, the former Fresno State star leads all NFL receivers with 22 touchdowns since the start of the 2016 season.

The draft-and-develop Packers will boast an enviable 2018 offensive nucleus featuring Rodgers, Adams, a strong offensive line and a deep, versatile young backfield.

The questions going forward revolve around Nelson and Cobb, a pair of respected veterans on bloated contracts living off past accomplishments. Will one or both of those longstanding Packers be forced to accept a pay cut or face release in the next few months?