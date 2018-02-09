Lake Dawson gets second Panthers GM job interview

Are the Carolina Panthers moving closer toward finding their next general manager?

While the team still isn't on the verge of naming a full-time GM, Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson has interviewed twice with the team, and is considered a strong candidate for the job, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Dawson, 46, has 24 years of experience as both an NFL receiver and in college and pro scouting. Prior to joining GM Brandon Beane's staff in Buffalo, he worked as a scout for the Cleveland Browns and was the Tennessee Titans' vice president of player personnel.

Texans assistant GM Jimmy Raye III and former Lions GM Martin Mayhew have interviewed for the Carolina GM position. Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney, who was placed on paid leave by the team Tuesday amid an NFL investigation into harassment accusations made against him by his former wife, also was in the running for the job.

With the NFL also investigating majority owner Jerry Richardson for alleged workplace misconduct amid an ongoing sale of the team, it remains to be seen when the Panthers will name their next full-time general manager.