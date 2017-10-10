Saints trade RB Adrian Peterson to Cardinals

Salvaging a potential free agency disaster, the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday traded future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the deal.

ESPN first reported the move.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Cardinals are sending back a conditional late-round pick.

Peterson, who has just 27 carries for 81 yards over his first four games with Sean Payton and Drew Brees, will now get a chance to play the featured role he always saw himself best suited for. Down David Johnson, the Arizona Cardinals are desperate for a spark on the ground.

The move joins the 32-year-old with the NFL's oldest roster. Carson Palmer (38), Larry Fitzgerald (34) and Chris Johnson (32) are among the team's most dependable weapons at the moment. The Cardinals were heavily mentioned as a potential destination for Peterson when it was obvious the running back's tenure was coming to an end in Minnesota.

It was clear from the Saints' first game that Peterson was not going to fit with Payton's versatile, high-flying offense. Rookie Alvin Kamara is far closer to the Darren Sproles hybrid that makes the most sense in the pass-heavy scheme.

Peterson, typically best with the quarterback under center in an I-formation or traditional single-back, might have found his match with the old school Bruce Arians.

The move frees the seven-time Pro Bowler but puts him behind an offensive line that has struggled to date. No Cardinals back is averaging more than four yards per carry. At least one analytic grading service -- Pro Football Focus -- rated all five of Arizona's current starters in their lowest category.

Peterson did not shy away from his unhappiness in New Orleans. He was seen on the sideline lobbying Payton to utilize the ground game during a Week 1 nationally televised game. He mentioned that the amount of carries he was receiving was not what he signed up for. His final game as a Saint in London yielded four carries for four yards in a 20-0 win over the Dolphins.

His third NFL team could give the rest of the league a glimpse at the future. For years, Peterson has defied expectations for an aging running back but seems to have settled back down to earth. He rushed back from a serious knee injury last year in Minnesota but did not have the same rampaging style that defined his early career.

Might a glimpse of the old Peterson return in Arizona?