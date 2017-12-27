Giants suspend CB Eli Apple for final game of season

A disastrous second season for Eli Apple has come to an inglorious end.

The Giants announced Wednesday that the first-round cornerback has been suspended for the team's regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins.

Apple was punished "for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team," interim general manager Kevin Abrams said in a statement after he and interim coach Steve Spagnuolo met with last year's first-round pick.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Apple's suspension stemmed partly from an argument he had Wednesday with an assistant coach and then his subsequent refusal to take the practice field with the scout team.

Apple was notably cantankerous with reporters Wednesday, one day after Giants safety Landon Collins unloaded on his teammate during a radio interview.

"That first pick, he's a cancer," Collins said on ESPN New York.

Collins apologized Wednesday after meeting with Apple and Spagnuolo.

"(Landon and I) had a quick conversation this morning and then I had a quick conversation with Eli," Spagnuolo said. "And then all three of us had a really good conversation and it was very productive and I'll just leave it at that. It's between them and they were really great."

Apple has been an issue all year for the Giants, arguing with coaches and teammates and suffering through a demotion in October for poor conduct during practice.

The cover man is dealing with plenty of drama off the field, too, but NFL teams are littered with players facing complex personal lives. The G-Men have paid Apple a boatload of cash to play the game at the highest level, and the return on investment has been questionable at best in 2017.

It's anyone's guess if Apple -- under a brand-new coaching staff -- will be given a second chance in 2018.