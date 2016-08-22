Dez Bryant calls 'Madden NFL 17' rating an 'insult'

The Cowboys wide receiver has a rating of 90 out of 100 on the new Madden NFL 17, a perfectly fine score that put him among the top receivers in the game. But it also represents a drop from the previous version of the venerable gaming franchise. Bryant was rated at 96 last year.
"It is what it is," Bryant said after Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins, according to the Dallas News. "We're just going to see what happens. Like I told Madden, they put me at 90, I'm not worried about that. That rating going to shoot up real quick, you best believe that."
Wide receivers that rank above Bryant include Antonio Brown (97), Julio Jones (96), A.J. Green (93), Odell Beckham Jr. (93), DeAndre Hopkins (93), Larry Fitzgerald (91) and Alshon Jeffery (91).
Bryant went on in a playful manner.
"I play Madden, I f----- love Madden," he said. "They would do me like that? Oh my God. That is an insult, like why would you do that to me? How much I love y'all. Like what? Not John Madden, because I love him. It's the developers."
Damn developers. By the way, Bryant is absolutely right. He's looked like his old, dominant self in Dallas' first two preseason games. The X will be thrown up often, and with great enthusiasm, in 2016.