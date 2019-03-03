Devin White tops NFL Combine LBs with 4.42 40-yard dash

Published: Mar 03, 2019
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS -- Devin White says he wants to be a top-five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he might be a lot closer to making it so after his performance Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The former LSU linebacker recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.42 seconds, the best mark for his position group. He's tied for third-fastest time by a combine linebacker since 2006. White appeared to be overcome with emotion after running the 40, shedding tears on the sideline.

Ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the draft by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, White said on Saturday that his goal is to go in the top five selections as he tries to one-up his friend Roquan Smith, who went eighth overall to the Bears last year. Smith ran the 40 in 4.51 seconds at the 2018 combine.

White also finished second among LBs in the vertical jump at 39 1/2 inches on Sunday, and his showing in Indianapolis caught the eye of fellow former Tiger Patrick Peterson.

White was considered the top inside linebacker in the draft coming into the weekend, and he's well on his way to becoming the first player picked at the position when the first round begins on April 25.

