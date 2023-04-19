Desmond Ridder on Falcons' starting quarterback job: Mindset is to 'take it and run with it'

Ridder noted that having a full year and a whole offseason in head coach Arthur Smith's scheme will make a big difference.

"Those are huge factors," Ridder said. "There is a very select few who get to say that they've had the same scheme, offensive coordinator and head coach, whatever it may be, for multiple years in a row. For myself being one of those guys, I'm going to take advantage of that."

The Falcons have spent big to improve their defense this offseason, retained vital offensive linemen and added pass catchers like Jonnu Smith to the equation. In a winnable NFC South, Ridder's development will be key in 2023.

"They've told me that they trust me and that they see what I do out on the field," Ridder said. "They see my leadership and that's what they want. I'm just going to keep continuing to be myself, be who I am, be the leader I can be and go out there and just keep proving myself."