Around the NFL

Desmond Ridder on Falcons' starting quarterback job: Mindset is to 'take it and run with it'

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons handed the starting quarterback job to Desmond Ridder late last season and have since talked up the second-year signal-caller as their starter in 2023.

Ridder said Tuesday at the opening of the Falcons' offseason program that his intent the entire time was to run away with the starting gig whenever given a chance.

"Week 14, whenever that was, and going through the bye week, that's when I was told then," Ridder told reporters. "From that point on, it was just going into the offseason, myself just taking it as you're the starter. ... That was my mindset from as soon as I stepped on the field for the first time down in New Orleans, was to obviously take it and run with it."

Ridder started four games in 2022, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions while taking nine sacks. His worst game came in his initial outing against New Orleans, when he threw for just 97 yards, but Ridder showed development down the stretch.

It was enough for the Falcons to eschew the idea of chasing a veteran starting quarterback this offseason. They inked Taylor Heinicke as a backup option, but the job is squarely Ridder's at this moment in the program.

Related Links

Ridder noted that having a full year and a whole offseason in head coach Arthur Smith's scheme will make a big difference.

"Those are huge factors," Ridder said. "There is a very select few who get to say that they've had the same scheme, offensive coordinator and head coach, whatever it may be, for multiple years in a row. For myself being one of those guys, I'm going to take advantage of that."

The Falcons have spent big to improve their defense this offseason, retained vital offensive linemen and added pass catchers like Jonnu Smith to the equation. In a winnable NFC South, Ridder's development will be key in 2023.

"They've told me that they trust me and that they see what I do out on the field," Ridder said. "They see my leadership and that's what they want. I'm just going to keep continuing to be myself, be who I am, be the leader I can be and go out there and just keep proving myself."

The Falcons have insisted all offseason that Ridder is their guy. There is one last intersection to cross before Ridder can drive clear into September as the starter: the 2023 NFL Draft. If Atlanta doesn't draft a quarterback high next week, it will be another sign they're all in Ridder's corner.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for QB Trey Lance, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Deshaun Watson feels 'night and day' difference after year in Cleveland: 'I'm ahead of the game'

The Browns are banking on Deshaun Watson improving in Year 2 in the system. Watson said Tuesday that the year in Cleveland has made a big difference.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott on taking over defensive play-calling in 2023: 'It feels natural'

With defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepping down, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is "excited" to be calling defensive plays this upcoming season.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says "you never know" on the team possibly drafting Texas running back prospect Bijan Robinson.

news

QB Jared Goff on buzz of Lions being NFC North favorites: 'I don't believe there are any favorites to win anything in April'

There's plenty of hope and hype surrounding the Detroit Lions, but QB Jared Goff is quick to point out that nothing's won or lost in April.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen admits he'll need 'to adapt and change' his playing style: 'Get down, slide and live to fight another down'

The soon-to-be-27-year-old Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that he'll likely have to soften his hard-charging playing style as he enters his sixth NFL season.

news

Browns CB Greg Newsome II 'mad' at rumors he requested trade: 'I truly adore Cleveland'

Browns CB Greg Newsome II is still irritated by the erroneous report that framed him as a malcontent who requested a trade and made it known Tuesday how much Cleveland means to him.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans on 'making a comeback' to NFL, details cause of cardiac arrest

Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday provided details to reporters on the cause of his cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and confirmed that he plans on "making a comeback to the NFL."

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says club has not made decision on No. 1 overall pick yet

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer insists the club has yet to decide on the No. 1 overall selection. Speaking to the media Tuesday for a pre-draft press conference, Fitterer said the team had clarity on its options but hadn't reached a consensus with their board not yet finalized.

news

Steelers finalizing trade to acquire Rams WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson's time in Los Angeles looks to be over after roughly one year. The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire the veteran wide receiver from the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE