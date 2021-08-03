Deshaun Watson not at Texans' first padded practice as QB deals with lingering minor injury

The Houston Texans' first padded practice of training camp kicked off Tuesday without ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Watson is dealing with what is described as a "lingering minor injury."

Trainers were spotted looking at Watson's foot and ankle during Monday's session.

Watson had been on the field to open training camp, taking reps as the fourth-string quarterback and lining up as a defensive back with the scout team.

The 25-year-old reported to Texans camp last week after remaining away from the club all offseason. Watson remains under investigation by both NFL and police after being accused in 22 separate lawsuits filed in March and April of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

The quarterback's trade request remains in place, and the team has been willing to listen to trade offers, Rapoport reported last week.