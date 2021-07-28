Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson participating in Texans' first training camp practice

Published: Jul 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was on the practice field for the Houston Texans on Wednesday as they kicked off training camp ahead of the 2021 season.

Watson was seen wearing sweats on the practice field at the Houston Methodist Training Center and taking snaps. NFL Network's Steve Wyche noted that Watson was wearing his red No. 4 jersey but took it off before joining the other Texans quarterbacks.

Speaking to reporters earlier Wednesday, Texans general manager Nick Caserio declined to say if Watson would practice, Wyche reported. He also declined to address Watson's physical status and routinely said all decisions regarding Watson would be "in the best interest of the team."

Caserio also declined to say if Tyrod Taylor would open training camp today as the QB1, adding that players will "mix up" reps and the staff eventually would make a decision, according to Wyche.

Watson reported to training camp Sunday after being away from the team all summer. The fifth-year veteran is still under both NFL and police investigations after being accused in 22 separate lawsuits filed in March and April of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. He is subject to $50,000 fines for every day of missed camp.

The league said Tuesday that its "review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active" and that there are "no restrictions" on Watson's participation in camp.

"We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL's inquiry does not interfere with their investigation," the NFL said in a statement.

"As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

"At this time, there are no restrictions on Watson's participation in club activities."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Texans were willing to listen to trade offers for Watson. The QB requested a trade in January.

