Falcons to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons will meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Atlanta is the fourth team to meet with Watson. The Saints and Panthers met with the QB on Monday, and the Browns meeting took place on Tuesday. Each team extended a trade offer before the sessions were scheduled, Rapoport added.

The Falcons have former NFL MVP Matt Ryan currently on the books. Rapoport reported that the team planned to restructure Ryan's contract to save on salary cap space, but the club has yet to execute the move and could switch gears if Watson chooses Atlanta as his next team.

On March 11, a Harris County (Texas) grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to charge Watson with a crime following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Watson also faces 22 civil lawsuits. The 26-year-old remains under NFL investigation and is subject to potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy.

Watson requested a trade from Houston before the allegations. He was inactive for all 17 games during the 2021 NFL season.