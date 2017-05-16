Derek Carr displays a filthy cutter in wiffle ball realm

With apologies to my current employer, wiffle ball is the greatest of all American sports. Anyone who denies this is an enemy of the state and should be treated as such.
Derek Carr is a star quarterback in the NFL, which tells you everything you need to know about the might of his throwing arm. One can assume a live-armed professional athlete would make for a fine pitcher in wiffle ball, and recent tweets prove that Carr is a right-hander who can hurl with both speed and movement.
Here he is mowing down a woman (likely his wife) with a cutter that would make Mariano Rivera green with envy:
To Carr's credit, he added a second tweet that proved he was hittable. It doesn't matter who you are, you cannot leave an off-speed pitch up in the zone like this:
Carr tagged several MLB teams with his initial tweet. Only the A's responded, which shows their social media handler is way better than the flunkies running the other accounts.
Carr replied ...
Carr, right now, would probably be Oakland's third starter. We need a new Bo Jackson.