Defending-champion Dalvin Cook, 13 other NFL stars participating in 'The Catch' competition on Saturday

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook has some spare time while awaiting a new home, and he'll spend it this weekend angling for a repeat win.

Along with 13 other NFL stars, Cook is slated to participate in the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament, which airs Saturday, April 20 at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back won last year's competition alongside Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon, who is not taking part this time around.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is the only other returning NFL representative from 2023, but the field has nonetheless grown from nine players to 14, with seven boats taking part in Saturday's festivities compared to four from last year.

The pairings have not yet been announced, but each of the seven boats will be manned by two SFC Billfish Championship anglers in tandem with the NFL participants, with captain Taylor Sanford of "Team Gypsea" also returning to defend his crown.

Saturday's tournament, which like last year will use the catch-and-release scoring format, will benefit the Coast Guard Foundation.