Deep sleepers: Late-round defensive prospects to watch

The particulars: 6-6, 290.

The skinny: Walls played just one season at Lincoln, a Division II school in Jefferson City, Mo. Walls is a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., who played football and basketball in high school (he was a teammate of Atlanta Hawks swingman Lance Stephenson at Brooklyn's Abraham Lincoln High); he then played football and basketball at Fresno College for a year before moving on to Coahoma CC in Mississippi to play only football. He signed with Syracuse in 2012 and played in three games that fall. He was dismissed from school in 2013 after he was arrested on burglary charges (he eventually pleaded guilty and was placed on probation), then moved on and played at Lincoln in 2014; he had 10 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss for the Blue Tigers. He is a massive man with good feet and athleticism, but he is extremely raw and is going to require seasoning. Lincoln hasn't had a player drafted since 1975. The best-known Lincoln alum is former NFL CB Lemar Parrish, who had 47 interceptions in 13 NFL seasons (1970-82); he was a seventh-round pick in '70 by the Cincinnati Bengals and also played for the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills.