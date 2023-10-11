Deebo Samuel: If there's a Cowboys-49ers rematch, it 'might be a little bit worse' than 42-10

Following Sunday night's 42-10 beatdown in San Francisco, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons said he's hoping for a postseason rematch with the 49ers.
Deebo Samuel thinks Parsons might want to rethink that wish.
"It was already personal before the game started, and now, 42-10, I don't think you want to see us again," Samuel said Tuesday on the "Up & Adams Show." "It might be a little bit worse."
The comment came after Parsons took issue with George Kittle wearing a "F--- Dallas" shirt, which he flashed following one of his three TDs on the night.
"I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be," the edge rusher said Monday on his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this: Laugh now, cry later. We got something for that. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust. Are you gonna make it personal? We can make it personal."
Samuel responded a day later.
"I don't know what we're 'trusting.' He's talking about 'we trust,' you know, 'laugh now, cry later,'" he said. "I mean, I don't think y'all wanna see us again."
The Niners handed the Cowboys the worst loss in the history of the rivalry. In a proverbial measuring stick game, San Francisco showed it is by far the better team, top to bottom.
If there is a rematch during the 2023 season, it'll be in the playoffs, where the 49ers have ended Dallas' postseason run each of the past two campaigns.