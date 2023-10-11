Deebo Samuel: If there's a Cowboys-49ers rematch, it 'might be a little bit worse' than 42-10

"It was already personal before the game started, and now, 42-10, I don't think you want to see us again," Samuel said Tuesday on the "Up & Adams Show." "It might be a little bit worse."

The comment came after Parsons took issue with George Kittle wearing a "F--- Dallas" shirt, which he flashed following one of his three TDs on the night.

"I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be," the edge rusher said Monday on his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this: Laugh now, cry later. We got something for that. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust. Are you gonna make it personal? We can make it personal."