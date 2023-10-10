Jerry Jones reaffirms faith in Dak Prescott, Cowboys after 49ers loss: He can get us to a Super Bowl

Considering Sunday night's showdown with San Francisco was considered to be a measuring-stick game against one of the NFC's perennial contenders, the lopsided defeat was especially disappointing. Couple in Dallas' recent woes against its bitter rival -- the 49ers have taken the Cowboys out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons -- and you have a frustrating trend that would make any fan base discouraged.

Jones isn't fretting about the state of his franchise after one Week 5 result.

"I'm not panicked, but the gap is -- when something tells you what it is, don't try to dream that it's something else," Jones said. "What I'm trying to say is we can do better than what we did out there Sunday night. That's a given, we can do better, we have the potential to do better. We have the preparation to do better, we didn't do it at all, to be trite about it, Sunday night...

"Do we have the quarterback? Let me be very affirmative, I completely believe that we have the quarterback that can take us where we want to go. Do we have the coaching staff on both sides of the ball, we certainly do. Did Sunday reflect that? No."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who took over offensive play-calling duties this season, has offered mixed results in the role so far thanks to the unit's ongoing red-zone struggles and the lack of splash plays through five games. Yet, the Cowboys have consistently boasted a capable offense with Prescott at the helm since McCarthy's undertaking in 2020, and the team has had to deal with a bevy of injuries along the offensive line in 2023.

With injuries on the defensive side beginning to pile up as well, the Cowboys' offense portends to be a focal point in the coming weeks and it will once again find itself under the limelight this Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Should those worries continue, the mounting frustrations in Dallas will continue for a franchise that hasn't produced the desired results for the past 25-plus years.