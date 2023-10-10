Dan Quinn on Cowboys' blowout loss to 49ers: 'We're not gonna let this game beat us twice'

Luckily for Dallas, it's one game out of 17.

"There's no finger pointing with our group," Quinn said. "In fact, the fingers are being pointed in the direction that they need to -- let's work on this, let's work on that. I admire that about our group. I've been on other teams where there was finger pointing and blame, but that's not this group.

"Extremely disappointed, but I also know what we're made of, and we're not gonna let this game beat us twice."

The Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday night and will try to wash the bitter taste out of the mouth against former Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.