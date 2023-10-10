Dan Quinn on Cowboys' blowout loss to 49ers: 'We're not gonna let this game beat us twice'

The Dallas Cowboys' defense entered Sunday night allowing 41 total points through the first four weeks. Dan Quinn's D gave up 42 in Sunday night's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
"I'm bummed," Quinn said, via the team's official website. "You get your ass kicked, you only have a couple choices in the fight. You can pout about it or get back up and get rocking again. And I certainly know that's what we're gonna do."
In the first four weeks, the Cowboys' defense allowed 10.3 points per game, 259.8 yards per game, 2.5 takeaways per game, and a 55.2 passer rating (all top-2 in the NFL). Sunday, Kyle Shanahan's crew crushed them for 42 points, 421 yards, one giveaway, and a 143.8 passer rating.
If Sunday's matchup was a measuring-stick game for the Cowboys, they failed the test miserably.
Luckily for Dallas, it's one game out of 17.
"There's no finger pointing with our group," Quinn said. "In fact, the fingers are being pointed in the direction that they need to -- let's work on this, let's work on that. I admire that about our group. I've been on other teams where there was finger pointing and blame, but that's not this group.
"Extremely disappointed, but I also know what we're made of, and we're not gonna let this game beat us twice."
The Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday night and will try to wash the bitter taste out of the mouth against former Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
"We've got a very good Chargers team on the way, and we've got plenty of things to work out to get rocking again," Quinn said. "So, yeah, we're bummed. We wanted a really good kick-ass performance for our guys, but it didn't go that way."