Around the NFL

Dan Quinn on Cowboys' blowout loss to 49ers: 'We're not gonna let this game beat us twice'

Published: Oct 10, 2023 at 09:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys' defense entered Sunday night allowing 41 total points through the first four weeks. Dan Quinn's D gave up 42 in Sunday night's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I'm bummed," Quinn said, via the team's official website. "You get your ass kicked, you only have a couple choices in the fight. You can pout about it or get back up and get rocking again. And I certainly know that's what we're gonna do."

In the first four weeks, the Cowboys' defense allowed 10.3 points per game, 259.8 yards per game, 2.5 takeaways per game, and a 55.2 passer rating (all top-2 in the NFL). Sunday, Kyle Shanahan's crew crushed them for 42 points, 421 yards, one giveaway, and a 143.8 passer rating.

If Sunday's matchup was a measuring-stick game for the Cowboys, they failed the test miserably.

Related Links

Luckily for Dallas, it's one game out of 17.

"There's no finger pointing with our group," Quinn said. "In fact, the fingers are being pointed in the direction that they need to -- let's work on this, let's work on that. I admire that about our group. I've been on other teams where there was finger pointing and blame, but that's not this group.

"Extremely disappointed, but I also know what we're made of, and we're not gonna let this game beat us twice."

The Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday night and will try to wash the bitter taste out of the mouth against former Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

"We've got a very good Chargers team on the way, and we've got plenty of things to work out to get rocking again," Quinn said. "So, yeah, we're bummed. We wanted a really good kick-ass performance for our guys, but it didn't go that way."

Related Content

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams 'glad' to beat Packers in first game against former team

Davante Adams﻿ won in his first game against the Packers, helping the Raiders secure a 17-13 victory Monday night. Facing the club that drafted him in 2014, Adams put up four catches for 45 yards while playing through a right shoulder injury.
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Miami Dolphins star rookie running back ﻿De'Von Achane﻿ will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander after Monday loss: 'The defense has to not give up any touchdowns'

The Green Bay Packers moved to 2-3 on the season with Monday night's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, prompting discussion from the players and head coach Matt LaFleur on what the team must do over the bye eek in order to get things right.
news

Vikings plan to place WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) on injured reserve, timeline for return TBD

The Minnesota Vikings plan to place their star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported early Tuesday morning. Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, and will miss a minimum of four weeks, though a return timeline beyond that is TBD.
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby on game-breaking night vs. Packers: 'This is what I was born to do'

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby wreaked havoc on a battered Green Bay Packers offensive line, tallying five tackles (four for loss), four pressures, three run stuffs and a sack to lead Las Vegas to victory during the defense's best performance of the season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Packers on Monday night

For the first time since Week 1, the Raiders claimed a victory, emerging from a hard-fought battle against the Green Bay Packers with a 17-13 win.
news

Week 5 Monday inactives: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his third game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.