DeAngelo Williams has fun with social media trope

One day your feed is filled with photo evidence of wild nights on the town, vacations with friends, afternoons by the sea and wedding reception ragers. Then ... the mutation. Debauchery gives way to baby photos, which give way to toddler photos, which give way to -- and this is where it gets real -- a full-on invasion of children holding mini-blackboards and mugging on their first day of pre-school/kindergarten/first grade.