DeAngelo Williams: Cowboys fans are 'super annoying'

"The Cowboys, they win. They just don't ever show up during the playoffs. They always disappear in the playoffs. I've got a great depiction of the Cowboys' fan base. During the regular season last year, they were on cloud nine. You couldn't tell them anything because they were going to win the 'ship -- that's all they said. Fans just got extremely super annoying. Then, the minute they lose, they either got cheated, somebody was hurt -- the excuses start flowing. It's just amazing to me. That fan base just in general can't handle defeat. Still, to this day, they say that the Dez Bryant catch against the Green Bay Packers was a catch!"