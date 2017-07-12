DeAngelo Williams: Cowboys fans are 'super annoying'

Published: Jul 12, 2017 at 12:49 PM

DeAngelo Williams is a huge wrestling fan, so perhaps it shouldn't be a total surprise he just opted to hit the Cowboys and their entire fanbase with an elbow drop off the top rope.

The free-agent running back didn't hold back when asked why the Cowboys were on a list of four teams he could not and would not play for.

"My fandom for the team I was raised as will not allow me to go to the Cowboys," Williams told ESPN's Adam Schefter on the "Know Them From Adam" podcast. "I'm an '80s baby ... and the 49ers ruled the '80s. The Cowboys somewhat did something in the '90s; I even refuse to give them that. ...

"The Cowboys, they win. They just don't ever show up during the playoffs. They always disappear in the playoffs. I've got a great depiction of the Cowboys' fan base. During the regular season last year, they were on cloud nine. You couldn't tell them anything because they were going to win the 'ship -- that's all they said. Fans just got extremely super annoying. Then, the minute they lose, they either got cheated, somebody was hurt -- the excuses start flowing. It's just amazing to me. That fan base just in general can't handle defeat. Still, to this day, they say that the Dez Bryant catch against the Green Bay Packers was a catch!"

Dez did catch it, but we understand Williams' overall point. The most surprising thing is how plugged in Williams is as a fan of the NFL. This is virtually unheard for the guys who actually play in the league.

"I'm a true fan, and I totally get it," Williams said. "And some would be like, 'You're stupid, you're crazy.' And then the fan base of the [Cowboys] is going be absolutely livid, but who cares? That's why we're fans."

In case you're curious, the Panthers, Jaguars and Browns are the other three teams Williams has crossed off. Williams didn't like how Carolina handled his release. In the cases of Jacksonville and Cleveland, he just doesn't want to be a 34-year-old running back on a bad team.

Oh, he also delivered this unprovoked fireball upon the Jags ...

"I can't think of anything positive about that organization outside of the fact that they have pools in the stadium."

Hell hath no fury like Tom Coughlin disrespected.

