DDFP: Why aren't defenses playing defense?

Dave Dameshek is finally back in Studio 66 with Maurice Jones-Drew to kibitz about Aaron Rodgers' comeback on Monday Night Football (3:40), the Giants' offensive issues (9:58) and the pee-wee football team MJD coaches (14:40). Next, David Carr gives his Week 6 exit interview (19:22) to chat about why most defenses in the NFL are struggling (24:17) and if his brother was crying on the field (31:35)? Then, Taran Killam of ABC's Single Parents visited Studio 66 to talk about his favorite SNL cast members of all-time (46:50), his love for the Rams, and he even did the 10-foot pole (50:25)!