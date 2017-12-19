DDFP: Who's the actual best team in the AFC?

Published: Dec 19, 2017 at 07:11 AM

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Willie McGinest to recap the controversial Week 15 matchup between the Steelers and Patriots, discussing the Jesse James incomplete pass and Ben Roethlisberger's costly interception (01:18). Then, Maurice Jones-Drew and Colleen Wolfe talk about whether or not the Jaguars are actually the best team in the AFC (31:40). Plus, in this week's edition of the Q&A (52:57), the group talks about their least favorite holiday treats and which college has the best QB, RB and WR trio.

Listen to the podcast below:

