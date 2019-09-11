DDFP: Week 2 Red Challenge Flag picks; teams in trouble

Dave Dameshek is in the new and improved Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith. The guys recap Money's trip to Dartmouth College to move his daughter into school and quickly get into how great Lamar Jackson's performance was last Sunday (4:51). Next up, Shek and Money get into the Fresh Takes segment about which teams with a loss have to rebound such as the Browns, Falcons and Bears (13:54). Lastly, the guys round out the show with their Week 2 Red Challenge Flag picks (28:41).