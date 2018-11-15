DDFP: Week 11 Red Challenge Flag picks; Xavien Howard

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 alongside Handsome Hank & Matt "Money" Smith to preview Week 11 of the NFL. The guys dive into Le'Veon Bell officially not reporting to the Steelers and suggest where he will play next season (7:15). Money and Eddie Spaghetti argue over Notre Dame vs. Syracuse, and the Fightin' Irish being in the College Football Playoff (15:45). Then, the trio give their Week 11 Red Challenge Flag picks for the five biggest games of the week (30:40). Finally, Miami Dolphins standout cornerback, Xavien Howard, comes in studio to kibitz with Shek and our resident Dolphins fan Handsome Hank (42:43).