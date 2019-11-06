DDFP: Week 10 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Published: Nov 06, 2019 at 09:47 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined on the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank before the Week 10 games! The guys first preview the Thursday night match up between the Chargers and Raiders as Money heads up to Oakland to call the game (4:48). Next up, the group dives into Zaxby's Fresh Takes and debates which AFC and NFC teams that currently hold playoff spots will no longer make the playoffs come January (8:15). Then, the gang discusses the future of Cam Newton in Carolina (18:20) and what's next for Gardner Minshew now that Nick Foles was named starter (23:50). Finally, they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 10 (36:20).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play

Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

