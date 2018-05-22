DDFP: Vikings' NFC North chances; is Ryan Tannehill good?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith to discuss whether or not the Chargers should be considered the favorites in the AFC West (6:49) and if the Chiefs have the worst defense in the division (8:47). Also, in honor of "Solo" coming out this week, the fellas talk about which iconic movie characters they wish had their own spinoff (21:08). Then, the guys discuss the Las Vegas Golden Knights' immediate success and determine if fans of a franchise should have to suffer before achieving glory (32:54). Lastly, the guys talk about Dalvin Cook's potential next season and if the Minnesota Vikings should be considered the NFC North favorites (43:30).