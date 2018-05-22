DDFP: Vikings' NFC North chances; is Ryan Tannehill good?

Published: May 22, 2018 at 03:16 PM

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith to discuss whether or not the Chargers should be considered the favorites in the AFC West (6:49) and if the Chiefs have the worst defense in the division (8:47). Also, in honor of "Solo" coming out this week, the fellas talk about which iconic movie characters they wish had their own spinoff (21:08). Then, the guys discuss the Las Vegas Golden Knights' immediate success and determine if fans of a franchise should have to suffer before achieving glory (32:54). Lastly, the guys talk about Dalvin Cook's potential next season and if the Minnesota Vikings should be considered the NFC North favorites (43:30).

